Brokers Issue Forecasts for Savara Inc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Savara in a report released on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Savara
Savara Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Savara has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $652.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Savara by 30.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after buying an additional 1,874,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 44.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,866,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after buying an additional 1,192,730 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Savara during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Savara during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Savara
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Savara
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.