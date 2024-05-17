Brokers Issue Forecasts for Savara Inc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Savara in a report released on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Savara has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $652.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Savara by 30.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after buying an additional 1,874,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 44.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,866,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,616,000 after buying an additional 1,192,730 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Savara during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Savara during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

