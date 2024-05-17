Bruker Co. (BRKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 17th

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Bruker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Bruker has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bruker to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,951. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Bruker

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

