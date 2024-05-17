BTIG Research Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $125.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.47.

Get Natera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.12. Natera has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Fesko sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $86,527.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,315,068.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,334,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,849 shares of company stock worth $28,488,607. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 458.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $6,826,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 514.7% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 34,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 26.6% during the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 503,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,013,000 after acquiring an additional 105,658 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.