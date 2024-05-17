Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.95

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 2.95 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.
Cable One has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cable One to earn $39.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.
Cable One Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE CABO traded down $7.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.44. 103,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,385. Cable One has a 12 month low of $369.13 and a 12 month high of $749.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABO
Insider Transactions at Cable One
In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cable One
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.