Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target to C$1.70

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares lowered Pivotree from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday.
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.
