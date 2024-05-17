Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 970 ($12.18) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.22).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SGE

The Sage Group Price Performance

The Sage Group Company Profile

SGE stock traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.27) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,106 ($13.89). The company had a trading volume of 9,120,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,133. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 839.20 ($10.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,285 ($16.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,253.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,205.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,161.52.

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.