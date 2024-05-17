Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cerillion (LON:CER)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,675 ($21.04) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,690 ($21.23) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cerillion

Cerillion Stock Performance

Cerillion Cuts Dividend

Shares of CER opened at GBX 1,550 ($19.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Cerillion has a 12-month low of GBX 980 ($12.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,680 ($21.10). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,535.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,495.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £457.41 million, a PE ratio of 3,522.73 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Cerillion’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

About Cerillion

(Get Free Report)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.