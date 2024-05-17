Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 18,308 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.84. 641,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

