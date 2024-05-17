Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 768 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 113.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.53.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded up $8.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $619.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,083. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $603.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

