Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,412,156.24 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 54,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $6,412,156.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,677,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,678,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Carvana Stock Down 2.6 %
NYSE CVNA opened at $117.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 3.28.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
