C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $176.00

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.21), with a volume of 233382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.60 ($2.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55. The stock has a market cap of £687.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,893.33, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,065.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 564.48.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

