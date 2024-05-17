CCL Industries (CCL.B) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CCL Industries (TSE: CCL.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$83.00.

5/10/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

5/10/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$83.00.

5/10/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

5/10/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$79.00 to C$83.00.

5/10/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$90.00.

5/9/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$81.00 to C$83.00.

4/11/2024 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$82.00 to C$83.00.

Shares of CCL.B stock traded down C$0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 74,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,312. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. In related news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. Insiders have sold 296,174 shares of company stock valued at $21,526,661 over the last ninety days. 11.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

