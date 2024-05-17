Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Down 4.6%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.85. 37,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 215,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $508.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter valued at $3,545,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

