Celestia (TIA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.38 Billion

Celestia (TIA) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $9.79 or 0.00014641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celestia has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $107.16 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,041,205,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,041,205,479.451908 with 182,249,007.201908 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 8.91750192 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $75,431,496.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

