Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Centuri in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Centuri in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NYSE:CTRI opened at $25.94 on Monday. Centuri has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

In other Centuri news, Director Julie Dill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Fehrman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

