Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

CTRI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centuri has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE:CTRI opened at $25.94 on Monday. Centuri has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

In other Centuri news, CFO Gregory A. Izenstark bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centuri news, CFO Gregory A. Izenstark bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Fehrman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,250 in the last 90 days.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

