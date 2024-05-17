Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 143.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 31,619 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 187.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 691,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 227,179 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. 64,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,901. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Century Casinos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

