Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 1.7% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,575,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

CHTR traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.80. 395,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

