Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.40.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,804. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$8.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -234.62%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

