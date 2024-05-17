Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,174 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,720. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.41.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

