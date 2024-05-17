CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.56.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIX

CI Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE CIX opened at C$14.49 on Monday. CI Financial has a one year low of C$12.17 and a one year high of C$17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.61. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.6526055 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.