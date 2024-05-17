CIBC Trims Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Target Price to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.88.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.24 on Tuesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$8.64. The stock has a market cap of C$630.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. Analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7904016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 60,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00. In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Senior Officer James Salter Code bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Amar Doman bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00. 19.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

