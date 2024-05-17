CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Acquires $25,020.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,758.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CION traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 206,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,096. The stock has a market cap of $668.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.74%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 883,149.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 447,210 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 116,579 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 949,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

