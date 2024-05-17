Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.00.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$4.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

TSE:CPH opened at C$8.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.04. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$3.30 and a 52 week high of C$10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.95.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.31 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 96.32% and a return on equity of 28.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Cipher Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6245639 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

