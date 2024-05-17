Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Bought by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 293,366 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,435,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 190,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 98,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 19,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,898. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

