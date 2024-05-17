Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,667,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,874. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

