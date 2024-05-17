Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Position Reduced by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,355 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,754,000 after buying an additional 182,167 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 718,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,420,000 after buying an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after acquiring an additional 61,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 587,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,973 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.57.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

CIGI stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.48. 18,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,826. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average is $113.86. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Colliers International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.