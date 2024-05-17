Comcast Co. (CMCSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Comcast has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.13. 2,797,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,700,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. Comcast has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

