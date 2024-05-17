Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 417,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

CBSH stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. 237,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,789. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.