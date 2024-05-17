Comparing Five Point (NYSE:FPH) & Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -20.50% -41.36% -3.02% Five Point 28.83% 3.19% 2.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Five Point shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Broad Street Realty and Five Point, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Five Point’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $42.17 million 0.25 -$3.09 million ($0.60) -0.51 Five Point $211.73 million 2.21 $55.39 million $0.85 3.72

Five Point has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Point, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Five Point beats Broad Street Realty on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties. It also offers oversight of day-to-day operations, coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, property and asset management, construction-related services, real estate sales and acquisition, and other financing services. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

