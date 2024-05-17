Contrasting ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of ZKH Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tractor Supply shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZKH Group and Tractor Supply, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZKH Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tractor Supply 2 8 14 0 2.50

Profitability

ZKH Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.30, suggesting a potential upside of 77.94%. Tractor Supply has a consensus price target of $253.96, suggesting a potential downside of 8.06%. Given ZKH Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than Tractor Supply.

This table compares ZKH Group and Tractor Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZKH Group N/A N/A N/A Tractor Supply 7.66% 52.99% 12.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZKH Group and Tractor Supply’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZKH Group $8.72 billion 0.18 -$43.00 million N/A N/A Tractor Supply $14.65 billion 2.03 $1.11 billion $10.27 26.89

Tractor Supply has higher revenue and earnings than ZKH Group.

Summary

Tractor Supply beats ZKH Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZKH Group

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise. It provides its products under the 4health, Paws & Claws, American Farmworks, Producer's Pride, Bit & Bridle, Red Shed, Blue Mountain, Redstone, C.E. Schmidt, Retriever, Country Lane, Ridgecut, Countyline, Royal Wing, Country Tuff, Strive, Dumor, Traveller, Farm Table, Treeline, Groundwork, TSC Tractor Supply Co, Huskee, Untamed, and JobSmart brand names. The company operates its retail stores under the Tractor Supply Company, Petsense by Tractor Supply, and Orscheln Farm and Home names; and operates websites under the TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com names. It sells its products to recreational farmers, ranchers, and others. Tractor Supply Company was founded in 1938 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.