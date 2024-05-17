Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Copart Trading Down 2.2 %

CPRT stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.36. 2,282,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.22. Copart has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

