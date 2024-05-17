Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,124,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 154,608 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133,375 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $2,502,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 93,354 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLB. Bank of America dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

CLB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 14,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $839.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.40. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

