Cormark Increases Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$26.50

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.94.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
