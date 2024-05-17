Cormark Weighs in on Capreit’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$272.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

