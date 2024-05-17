Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Corning by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Corning by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 78,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 8.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 82,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 528,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,185. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

