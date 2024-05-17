Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Down 0.2%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $791.36 and last traded at $791.68. 388,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,989,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $793.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $695.08.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $734.09 and a 200-day moving average of $685.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,364.6% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,975 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

