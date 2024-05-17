Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 208,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 147,631 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 558.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,027,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,755,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

