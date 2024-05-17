Covey Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for approximately 4.6% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 32.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 34.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 29.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,270 shares of company stock worth $10,289,124 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.82 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.38.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

