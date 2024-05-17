Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.80.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of CPG opened at C$11.97 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.16 and a 12 month high of C$12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.09. The company has a market cap of C$7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3587699 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

