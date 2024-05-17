Critical Review: Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Roma Green Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Roma Green Finance alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Roma Green Finance and Astrana Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roma Green Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Astrana Health 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Astrana Health has a consensus target price of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.37%. Given Astrana Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Roma Green Finance.

This table compares Roma Green Finance and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A Astrana Health 4.29% 10.22% 5.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roma Green Finance and Astrana Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.65 $60.72 million $1.32 30.95

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Roma Green Finance.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Roma Green Finance on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roma Green Finance

(Get Free Report)

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Roma Green Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roma Green Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.