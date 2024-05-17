Crown Castle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,102 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 81% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,824 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8,611.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,006,000 after buying an additional 695,163 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $5,005,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

