Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Richard J. Berman Sells 8,105 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cryoport Stock Down 3.5 %

Cryoport stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 89,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,171. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $649.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cryoport

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 57,348 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cryoport by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,356,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 298,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,062,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 313,853 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.