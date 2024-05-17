Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 835,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151,765. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

