CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment makes up approximately 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

