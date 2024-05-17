CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%.
Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
