Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.34. 190,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. Delek US has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -79.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Delek US by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Delek US by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 627.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 229,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 35.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

