dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Cut to C$10.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DNTL. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.03.

Shares of DNTL opened at C$6.44 on Monday. dentalcorp has a twelve month low of C$5.27 and a twelve month high of C$8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.49.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

