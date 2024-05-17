Desjardins Cuts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$3.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.90 to C$2.70 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of C$3.04.

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$5.15. The stock has a market cap of C$125.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The company had revenue of C$785.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

