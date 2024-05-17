DHT (NYSE:DHT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.
DHT Stock Performance
Shares of DHT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.45. 300,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DHT has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90.
DHT Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. DHT’s payout ratio is 83.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
