Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $217.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.24. 85,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,919. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.91. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

